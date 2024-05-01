British police officer faces terror charge for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp

A police watchdog says a British constable is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp

By The Associated Press

LONDON -- A British police officer is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp, a police watchdog said Wednesday.

West Yorkshire constable Mohammed Adil shared images supporting Hamas, which is banned and designated a terror group in the U.K., the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Adil faces two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organization in violation of the Terrorism Act.

He allegedly shared the images on WhatsApp in October and November.

Adil has been suspended by the West Yorkshire force. He is scheduled to appear Thursday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.