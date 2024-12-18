Nigerian authorities say several children have been killed in a stampede during a holiday fair organized by a school in southwestern Nigeria

Several children killed in a stampede at a fair in Nigeria, official says

By The Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Several children in southwestern Nigeria were killed Wednesday in a stampede during a holiday fair organized by a school, the local governor said.

The stampede occurred at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state, and security forces have been deployed to prevent further deaths, Oyo state Gov. Seyi Makinde said.

“We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths,” the governor said.