China has accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia

China tells NATO not to create chaos in Asia and rejects label of 'enabler' of Russia's Ukraine war

BEIJING -- China has accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia.

The statement from a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday came a day after NATO labeled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“NATO agitating about China’s responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,” spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing, maintaining that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.

He said NATO’s “so-called security” comes at the cost of the security of other countries. China has backed Russia's contention that NATO expansion posed a threat to Russia.

“China urges NATO to ... stop interfering in China’s internal politics and smearing China’s image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe,” Lin said.