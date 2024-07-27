Chinese police say 8 people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians in Changsha

ByThe Associated Press
July 27, 2024, 8:13 AM

BEIJING -- Eight people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians early Saturday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, police said.

A statement from the Kaifu branch of the Changsha Public Security Bureau did not give a cause or any more details but said that a 55-year-old male suspect had been detained.

Five other people were injured, two seriously, in the incident, which happened shortly after midnight, the statement said.

