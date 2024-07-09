Greek officials say a French crew member on a boat participating in yacht race on the Aegean Sea has died after falling overboard in strong winds

A crew member falls off a yacht and dies during a race on the Aegean Sea

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece -- A French crew member on a boat participating in a yacht race on the Aegean Sea has died after falling overboard in strong winds, Greek officials said Tuesday.

A coast guard statement said the accident occurred late Monday off the eastern island of Kassos. It identified the crew member as a 40-year-old woman. It said a second crew member who went overboard was rescued.

Race organizers said the dead crew member had a severe head injury and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. The yacht was taking part in the international Aegean 600 that started Sunday.

Organizers said Monday's severe weather forced 14 of the 69 yachts participating to drop out.