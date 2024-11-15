Your Voice Your Vote 2024

A Croatian corruption investigation snares a top official and several others

A senior Croatian state official and several others have been detained on suspicion of corruption

ByThe Associated Press
November 15, 2024, 3:49 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia -- A senior Croatian state official and several others have been detained on suspicion of corruption, anti-graft authorities said Friday.

A statement from Croatia’s Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, or USKOK, did not specify who was arrested but Croatian media reported it was Health Minister Vili Beros. The other suspects included doctors and hospital managers, said the Jutarnji List daily.

Reports said that police raided Beros' home in Zagreb, Croatia's capital, early on Friday and that the investigation was focused on suspected graft in procurement deals for Croatian hospitals.

No other details were immediately available.

