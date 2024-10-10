A Cyprus court has ordered eight Syrians to remain in police detention for six days on suspicion they helped fund an alleged “terrorist organization” in their native country

Cyprus police arrest 8 Syrians suspected of helping to fund a militant group in their homeland

By The Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- A Cyprus court on Thursday ordered eight Syrians to remain in police detention for six days on suspicion they helped fund a “terrorist organization” in their native country.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou said the seven men and one woman face charges relating to anti-terrorism laws as well as belonging to a criminal organization and conspiracy.

They were arrested following a sweep of the towns of Limassol and Paphos on the island nation’s southern coastline.

Andreou said police conducted the raids after a tipoff, but didn’t disclose where the information came from or which “terrorist organization” the suspects were allegedly funding.

Andreou said authorities have no information that the suspects were planning an attack in Cyprus.

Police are investigating how the suspects allegedly raised the money, including possible drug dealing.