Cyprus' top court sacks the government's chief accountant over misconduct

Cyprus’ top court has ordered that the government's comptroller general be removed from his post for alleged misconduct and interferences in the works of judiciary

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus’ top court ordered Wednesday that the country's comptroller general be removed from his post for alleged misconduct and interferences in the works of judiciary.

The ruling is believed to be the first of its kind in the Mediterranean island nation’s 64-year history.

The eight-judge panel of the Supreme Constitutional Court said in a 209-page decision that Odysseas Michaelides had “violated boundaries” and exhibited “behavior unbecoming” for his post.

The ruling is the latest chapter in a long-running feud between Michaelides, the government's chief accountant, and Attorney General George Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides, who had brought the case before the top court.

The judges said Michaelides exceeded his authority and repeatedly demonstrated “contempt” for the country’s attorney general. He “improperly” intervened in ongoing legal cases that undermined court proceedings, baselessly accused the attorney general's office of cover-ups and endangered the rule of law while branding himself as the “sole, incorruptible defender of citizens’ rights,” the judges said.

The judges also criticized Michaelides’ posts on social media, saying they were full of misinformation and innuendo targeting the attorney general and his deputy.

The ruling is binding for Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told the state broadcaster.

The 56-year-old Michaelides has been both a popular and controversial figure throughout his decadelong tenure, earning plaudits for calling out cases of corruption within government.

Leaving the courthouse, Michaelides said he feels wronged and that despite making mistakes, his actions did not warrant such a ruling. He also claimed there were concerted effort by the government to get rid of him.

The system won over the people’s demand to quash corruption, he said.