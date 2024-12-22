At least 32 killed in stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria
Nigerian police say the death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events has increased from 13 to 32
ByDYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN Associated Press
December 22, 2024, 4:49 AM
ABUJA, Nigeria -- The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said Sunday, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items.
The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist organized a food distribution, local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said.
Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organized a charity event to distribute food and clothing items.