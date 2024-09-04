EU chief says she's pushing full steam ahead for gender parity in EU's executive office

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is doubling down to achieve gender parity in her executive Commission team that runs the day-to-day affairs of the massive bloc

BRUSSELS -- European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she is doubling down and pushing full steam ahead to achieve gender parity in her executive Commission team that runs the day-to-day affairs of the massive bloc — despite stubborn resistance from some of the 27 member states.

The German, who is setting up the college for her second five-year mandate, may be beholden to the candidates that each member state chooses to provide.

But she has been twisting arms in capitals to make sure that the original tally of 21 men and 6 women changes to at least a semblance of balance. In her first term, she achieved near gender parity among EU commissioners.

“I have throughout my whole political life been fighting for women having access to decision-making positions and leading positions,” von der Leyen told reporters. “My experience is that if you don’t ask for it, you don’t get it. It does not come naturally.”

She sent the member states a letter insisting she should have a choice between at least one man and a woman, giving her some leverage though legally she has no right to insist on such a gender constraint.

Without the letter, she said she would have faced a fait accompli of having the most lopsided male-dominated Commission in over two decades. Now, at least she is continuing the fight.

“It is absolutely worth it. The process is ongoing. By now we are at two digits — women — but I haven’t seen all potential candidates, she said.

When it comes to gender issues, the 27-nation EU is often seen as perhaps the most progressive grouping of countries in the world, leaving behind other nations and continents where the dominance of men in political institutions is still the order of the day.

She acknowledged that government leaders are often restricted in their choice by national politics giving one party the right one year, and another the next time. If not governments, parliaments can also get involved — making life even more difficult.

And quality is equally important, she said. “The Commission needs competence,” she said, calling it “the first and most important criterion.”

So far though, the EU will have several women — there is the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola of Malta, and foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas from Estonia, along with von der Leyen's top posting.

Once von der Leyen completes the mix and match of political group, nation and post, the full list goes to the European Parliament for approval. Each prospective commissioner can still be rejected by lawmakers. There is no set date for when a vote will happen, but debate will continue for most of September.