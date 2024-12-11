An explosion in the Afghan capital kills the Taliban refugee minister, officials say

A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital has killed the Taliban refugee minister and some other people

ISLAMABAD -- A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital on Wednesday killed the Taliban refugee minister and two others, Interior Ministry officials said.

The explosion struck inside the ministry, killing Khalil Haqqani, the refugee minister, officials said.

The officials provided no further details. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Haqqani was the most high-profile casualty of a bombing in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power three years ago. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister who leads a powerful network within the Taliban.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks across Afghanistan.

In early September, a suicide bomber in the southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood in Kabul killed at least six people and wounding 13 others. IS had claimed responsibility for the attack.