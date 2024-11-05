Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 5, 8:14 PM ET

French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years

French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years

ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 9:19 AM

LILLE, France -- French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events