German rail system reports major disruptions due to a technical fault

Germany’s national rail company is reporting “massive” disruptions" in parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a “technical disturbance.”

ByThe Associated Press
September 7, 2024, 10:11 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Germany's national rail company reported “massive” disruptions over parts of the country on Saturday, blaming a “technical disturbance" that was forcing many trains to wait at stations until the problem is cleared up.

An announcement on the Deutsche Bahn website said that “we are working on a fix at high speed.”

Long-distance and local trains were completely halted in the area around Frankfurt in the southwest, Germany's ARD public television reported, saying that the fault was with a satellite radio communications system.

The outage included trains running from Frankfurt's airport and main train station to other parts of the country, both key transport links.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events