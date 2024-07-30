Greek firefighters spare forest from cross-border blaze

Dozens of firefighters in northern Greece are battling a cross-border wildfire following a deadly blaze in neighboring North Macedonia

ATHENS, Greece -- Dozens of firefighters in northern Greece battled a cross-border wildfire Tuesday following a deadly blaze in neighboring North Macedonia, authorities said.

Two air tankers and a helicopter helped the firefighters hold back a fire from reaching a forest on the Greek banks of Lake Doiran which is shared by the two countries, they added.

Large wildfires in parts of North Macedonia Monday destroyed and damaged homes, forced evacuations and claimed the life of an elderly resident in a village some 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital Skopje. Authorities said the man is believed to have died of smoke inhalation.

Successive heat waves have helped trigger fires across the Balkan region and elsewhere in southern Europe.

Near Athens, firefighters contained a large blaze on the Greek island of Evia, helped by 13 water-dropping aircraft and six helicopters operating after first light Tuesday. Two firefighters were being treated for burns.