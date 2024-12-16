Greek police dismantle illegal liquor gang in pre-Christmas raids

Greek police say that 17 alleged members and associates of an armed criminal gang involved in producing and distributing counterfeit alcoholic drinks have been arrested following raids across Athens

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek police arrested 17 alleged members and associates of an armed criminal gang involved in producing and distributing counterfeit alcoholic drinks following pre-Christmas raids across Athens, authorities said Monday.

The operation uncovered an abandoned building and apartments used for storage, and seized more than 2,000 liters (530 gallons) of alcohol, police said.

They also confiscated fake labels, 3,833 empty bottles, 8,120 euros ($8,520) in cash, firearms, including an automatic rifle and a handgun with a silencer, face masks, plastic restraints and distribution vehicles.

The illegal sale of counterfeit alcohol is a decades-old problem in Athens that typically spikes during times of high consumption like the Christmas holidays.

Police said that the gang supplied the fake alcohol to local businesses, some who knowingly purchased the counterfeit products, accumulating illegal profits of at least 500,000 euros ($550,000).