King Charles III applauds people who stood against racism during recent unrest in UK

LONDON -- King Charles III has applauded people who took to the streets of British towns and cities earlier this week to help blunt days of unrest fueled by far-right activists and misinformation about a stabbing attack that killed three girls.

Charles on Friday held telephone audiences with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and law enforcement officials during which he offered his “heartfelt thanks” to police and other emergency workers for their efforts to restore order and help those affected by the violence, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The king shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many," the palace said. “It remains his majesty’s hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation."

British police remain on alert for further violence after the nation was convulsed by rioting for more than a week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans attacked mosques, looted shops and clashed with police. The government described the violence as “far-right thuggery,” and mobilized 6,000 specially trained police officers to quell the unrest.

The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about the July 29 knife attack in which three girls between the ages of 6 and 9 were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in the seaside community of Southport.

Police detained a 17-year-old suspect. Rumors, later debunked, quickly circulated on social media that the suspect was an asylum-seeker, or a Muslim immigrant.

The unrest has largely dissipated since Wednesday night, when a wave of expected far-right demonstrations failed to materialize after thousands of peaceful protesters flocked to locations around the U.K. to show their support for immigrants and asylum-seekers.

Police had prepared for confrontations at more than 100 locations after right-wing groups circulated lists of potential targets on social media. While anti-racism groups planned counterprotests in response, in most places they reclaimed the streets with nothing to oppose.

Starmer has insisted the police will remain on high alert this weekend, which marks the beginning of the professional soccer season. Authorities have been studying whether there is a link between the rioters and groups of “football hooligans” known to incite trouble at soccer matches.

“My message to the police and all of those that are charged with responding to disorder is maintain that high alert,” Starmer said on Friday while visiting the special operations room of London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said some 741 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including 304 who have been charged with criminal offenses.

Courts around the country have already begun hearing the cases of those charged in relation to the unrest, with some receiving sentences of three years in prison.

Starmer has said he is convinced that the “swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts” will discourage rioters from returning to the streets this weekend.