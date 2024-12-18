Liberia's parliament building catches fire as anti-government protests enter a second day

Fire broke out inside Liberia's parliament building during a protest against moves to remove the speaker from office and amid calls for the president to resign

MONROVIA, Liberia -- Emergency services in Liberia were tackling a fire in the parliament building on Wednesday which broke out as opposition protests spilled into a second day.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the cause of the fire in the capital, Monrovia. President Joseph Boakai, who visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the incident, condemned the “wanton destruction in this country.”

The protests are being held against moves to remove the parliament speaker, who faces accusations of corruption. The demonstrators are also calling for the president to step down.

On Tuesday, police arrested dozens of protesters and used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

It is the second time in a week that the parliament building has caught fire, though there was no indication that the incidents are connected. Local media reports said the police arrested some suspects who were in the area when the latest fire broke out.

The protests came after months of tension over whether Konati Koffa, speaker of Liberia’s House of Representatives, who is an opposition party member, would be removed from office for alleged corrupt practices.

Liberia’s law provides that the speaker can be removed by a two-thirds majority of the house. But without the necessary support for that, the parliament has become deadlocked and the government has not be able to pass the annual budget.