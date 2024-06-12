A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has hit southwestern South Korea, country's weather agency says

South Korea’s weather agency says a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck a region near the southwestern county of Buan

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck a small fisheries county in South Korea's southwest region on Wednesday, but local officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

The earthquake, which had an estimated depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles), was the strongest detected in South Korea this year.

Jo Hae-jin, an official at the North Joella Province fire department, said officials received nearly 80 calls from residents who felt the shaking. She said officials so far confirmed three minor cases of property damage in Buan as of Wednesday morning, including a fractured wall at a warehouse, a broken window and broken wall tile at two different homes.

South Korea’s weather agency said people would have felt the shaking in the southwestern region of North Jeolla Province.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, the country’s No. 2 official behind President Yoon Suk Yeol, called an emergency meeting where he instructed officials to guard against the possibility of aftershocks and make preparations for safely evacuating residents and protecting key infrastructure such as power plants and transportation networks.