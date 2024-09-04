About 20 migrants are believed to be missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean this week

A migrants' boat capsizes off Italy and about 20 are reported missing

By The Associated Press

ROME -- About 20 migrants are believed to be missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean this week, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday.

Seven Syrians were rescued and taken to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, the Italian coast guard said.

Chiara Cardoletti, the UNHCR representative to Italy, said on X that the seven survivors were “in critical conditions and many have lost their relatives."

Survivors said they had left Libya on Sept. 1 and the accident occurred after one day of sailing, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

According to the survivors, 20 people are missing, including three children.

