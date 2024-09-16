Moroccan authorities stop migration attempt into Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Authorities say Moroccan security forces stopped groups of people who sought to force their way across the border into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta

RABAT, Morocco -- Moroccan security forces stopped groups of people who sought to force their way across the border into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta following a call on social networks for a mass migration attempt, authorities said.

Some attempted to breach a border fence that has long been a flashpoint for sporadic migration tensions, but none successfully made it into Spain, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Monday. It said Spanish and Moroccan security efforts over recent days ″allowed the situation to be brought under control."

Online messages in recent days had called for people to head for Ceuta on Sunday to cross the border into Europe. Videos posted by local networks showed groups of people in the hills around the Moroccan border town of Fnideq, and a heightened Moroccan security presence, including helicopters.

Moroccan authorities also arrested 60 people suspected of inciting a mass migration attempt on social networks, Moroccan intelligence agency DGSN said in a Facebook post.

Ceuta and Melilla — two tiny Spanish territories in North Africa bordering the Mediterranean — have long been targeted by migrants and refugees seeking better lives in Europe. Many attempt to climb over barbed wire fences encircling the autonomous cities or reaching the exclaves by sea.

Nationwide, Moroccan security forces stopped more than 45,000 migration attempts from January to early September, including more than 11,000 in the region around Ceuta and another 3,000 in the area around Melilla, according to the Moroccan Interior Ministry.

Last month, thousands of migrants attempted to cross into Ceuta, including hundreds of young people who tried to swim their way around controls, according to Spanish authorities.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration