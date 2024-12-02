Poland's police say they have arrested and opened an extradition procedure for a Norwegian rapper who is wanted in his country for alleged drug crimes, causing bodily harm to a person and assault on a police officer

A Norwegian rapper suspected of drug crimes and assault is arrested in Poland

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland -- A Norwegian rapper wanted in his country on allegations of drug crimes, causing bodily harm and assaulting a police officer has been arrested in Warsaw, Polish police said Monday.

Polish media are identifying the 37-year-old Norwegian man as the popular rapper Pappaisjappa, who was fleeing Norwegian justice.

The man was arrested in Warsaw last Wednesday on an international arrest warrant, Polish police said.

Poland has opened an extradition procedure for him.