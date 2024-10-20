Palestinian officials say 87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes on northern Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 87 people are dead or missing after Israeli strikes on multiple homes in northern Gaza

By The Associated Press

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Gaza’s Health Ministry says 87 people are dead or missing after Israeli strikes on multiple homes in northern Gaza.

It says another 40 people were wounded in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya overnight and into Sunday.

Beit Lahiya, on the northern edge of Gaza, was among the first targets of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago.