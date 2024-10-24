Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16
ByThe Associated Press
October 24, 2024, 6:27 AM
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering in the central Gaza Strip has killed at least 16 people.
Another 32 people were wounded in the strike on Thursday in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.