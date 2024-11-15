Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 11:48 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,169,047
270 to win
Trump
76,109,536
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 10:49 PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Party of Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president is leading in parliamentary elections, results show.

