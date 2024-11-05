National Election Results: presidential
194
246
194
246
Harris
61,090,835
270 to win
Trump
66,203,281
Expected vote reporting: 82%
Police in Serbia respond with tear gas when protesters throw paint in anger over canopy collapse that killed 14 people
ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 1:58 PM
NOVI SAD, Serbia -- Police in Serbia respond with tear gas when protesters throw paint in anger over canopy collapse that killed 14 people.