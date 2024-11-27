Police in Thailand searching for suspect believed to have killed 3 in financial dispute
ByThe Associated Press
November 26, 2024, 11:03 PM
BANGKOK -- Police in northern Thailand say they're searching for a man who is believed to have shot and killed two men and a woman early Wednesday.
Nong Bua Lamphu provincial police said the shooting took place in the town of Sri Boonrueang.
The suspect is believed to have been involved in a financial dispute with the victims, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.