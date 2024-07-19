Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile near Argentine border, USGS says

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has hit northern Chile near its border with Argentina

SANTIAGO, Chile -- A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit northern Chile near its border with Argentina on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck at at 9:51 p.m. Chilean time and had a depth of 117 kilometers, according to the USGS. Its epicenter was 45 kilometers (28 miles) east-southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on social platform X that according to preliminary information there were “no reports of injuries or serious damages.” The quake did not activate a tsunami alarm.

Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.