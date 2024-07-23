Pro- and anti-government protesters clash in Kenya as police hurl tear-gas cannisters

Anti-government protesters in Kenya’s capital have clashed with a pro-government group, leading to the burning of a motorcycle that belonged to people who were voicing their support for the president

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Anti-government protesters in Kenya’s capital clashed with a pro-government group on Tuesday, leading to the burning of a motorcycle that belonged to people who were voicing their support for the president.

The pro-government group took to the streets of Nairobi on motorcycles on Tuesday morning ahead of a planned demonstration by anti-government protesters.

The anti-government group lit bonfires in the suburb of Imara Daima along the highway that leads to Kenya’s main airport, which was to be the site of Tuesday’s demonstrations. Airport officials asked travelers to arrive early due to extensive security checks and flight services were continuing as usual.

Elsewhere, police hurled tear-gas cannisters at protesters who had blocked another major road that leads to the airport.

Kenya’s anti-government protests entered their fifth week, having started as calls for legislators to vote against a finance bill that proposed new taxes. President William Ruto declined to sign the controversial bill and has dismissed almost all of his Cabinet ministers, but protesters have continued calling for his resignation.

At least 50 people have died and 413 others have been injured in the protests since June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Police last week banned protests in Nairobi citing the lack of clear leadership to coordinate with police to ensure safety and security.

The court issued an order suspending the police ban on protests. Kenya’s constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest and police are given advance notice in order to provide security.

Police in the past have been accused by activists and civil society groups of violence toward demonstrators.

Former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome resigned on July 12 and the acting police head Douglas Kanja on Tuesday reiterated that the country’s main airport was a “protected area” and “out of bounds to unauthorized persons.”

“Any person who breaks the law will be dealt with swiftly, firmly and decisively by the law,” Kanja said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who earlier had called for talks, denied allegations that he had been bribed to join Ruto in forming a broad-based government and expressed his support to protesters, providing a list of demands that he said must be met by the government before dialogue.

The opposition is demanding that families of the killed protesters be compensated and that charges against those arrested during protests be dropped.