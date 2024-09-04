Reactions to the report into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people in west London

LONDON -- LONDON (AP) — “Today’s report speaks to the lack of competence, understanding and fundamental failure to perform the most basic duties of care. We paid the price for systematic dishonesty, institutional indifference and neglect.” — Natasha Elcock of Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved family members of the fire.

“The simple truth is that the deaths that occurred were all avoidable and that those who lived in the tower were badly failed over a number of years and in a number of different ways by those who were responsible for ensuring the safety of the building and its occupants. — Grenfell Tower Inquiry chairman Martin Moore-Bick.

"I want to start with an apology on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you and indeed to all of the families affected by this tragedy. It should never have happened. The country failed to discharge its most fundamental duty, to protect you and your loved ones, the people that we are here to serve and i am deeply sorry. — UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Whilst the publication of the second phase of the inquiry is an important step on this journey, it is not the end. Those responsible must now be immediately held to account for their systematic dishonesty, corporate greed, institutional indifference and neglect.'' — London Mayor Sadiq Khan.