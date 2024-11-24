Turkey's transportation ministry says the engine of a Russian plane with 95 people on board caught fire after landing at Antalya airport in southern Turkey

Russian plane catches fire after landing in Turkey but passengers and crew are safely evacuated

ANKARA, Turkey -- The engine of a Russian plane with 95 people on board caught fire after landing at Antalya airport in southern Turkey on Sunday, Turkey’s transportation ministry said. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 type aircraft run by Azimuth Airlines had taken off from Sochi and was carrying 89 passengers and six crew members, the ministry said in a statement.

The pilot made an emergency call after the aircraft landed at 9:34 p.m. local time, and airport rescue and firefighting crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to the statement.

No one was hurt, the statement said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A video of the incident posted by the aviation news website, Airport Haber, showed flames coming out from the left side of the plane as emergency crews doused the aircraft. Passengers were seen evacuating the plane through an emergency slide, some carrying belongings.

The transportation ministry said efforts were underway to remove the aircraft from the runway. Arrivals at the airport were temporarily suspended while departures were taking place from a military-run runway.