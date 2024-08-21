Local media say a school employee has shot and killed at least two people and wounded several others in a town in northwestern Bosnia

School employee kills at least 2 people in a Bosnian town, local media say

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- A school employee shot and killed at least two people and wounded several others on Wednesday in a town in northwestern Bosnia, local media reported.

The shooting reportedly happened in a secondary school building in Sanski Most, about 300 kilometers (180 miles) northwest of Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo.

Regional N1 television reported that the man had a dispute with the school management. It said he opened fire at the school principal and other employees before attempting to kill himself.

No other details were immediately available. Bosian schools are closed for the summer holiday, which means no classes were being held at the time of the shooting.