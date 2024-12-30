Serbia's prosecutor charges 13 in a deadly canopy fall that fueled mass protests

Serbia's public prosecutor has indicted 13 people including a former minister over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 last month and triggered weeks of massive anti-government protests

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia's public prosecutor on Monday indicted 13 people, including a former minister, over the collapse of a concrete canopy that killed 15 last month and triggered weeks of massive anti-government protests.

The suspects were charged in the northern city of Novi Sad, where the Nov. 1 collapse happened, with committing a grave criminal act against public safety and irregular execution of construction work. If convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison.

The huge concrete canopy was part of a railway station building, which was renovated twice in recent years as part of a wider infrastructure deal with Chinese companies. Many in Serbia believe that the work on the station was sloppy due to rampant corruption, and caused the canopy to crash down.

Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said the indictment "confirms that no one has an intention to hide, conceal or obstruct anything.”

Critics, however, said the charges were flawed because they did not include a financial probe into alleged graft.

“I think (the indictment) is a legal play and an attempt to throw dust in our eyes,” said opposition politician Borislav Novakovic. “There is no mention of corruption which actually fell on everybody's heads on that day.”

Widespread anger fueled the almost daily demonstrations against populist President Aleksandar Vuci c and his government.

Street protests, led by university students, took place Monday in Novi Sad, and skirmishes with the police were reported. Also, in Belgrade, hundreds blocked traffic and stood in silence for 15 minutes at 11.52 to commemorate the exact time of the collapse in honor of the victims.

Striking students plan similar protests on New Year's Eve in both cities.

Initially, 14 people were killed and three injured. One other person later died in a hospital.

The indictment has to be confirmed by a court to become valid. The prosecutor in Novi Sad also called for the suspects to be detained pending the proceedings against them. Apart from former Construction Minister Goran Vesic, others include officials and those who were in charge of the renovation work.

Vesic was detained several weeks ago but was released, fueling doubts about the investigation and the independence of the Serbian judiciary under the populist government, which holds a tight grip on all state institutions, including the judiciary.

It was not immediately clear when a trial could start.

The recent persistent protests and a strike by university students in Serbia have challenged Vucic's hold on power. The Serbian leader formally seeks European Union membership for his nation but has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms rather than advancing them.