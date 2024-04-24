Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Smoke seen as ANA flight carrying about 200 people lands safely in northern Japan, public TV says

Japan's public broadcaster says smoke was seen coming from an All Nippon Airways plane as it landed safely at Shin Chitose airport in northern Japan

ByThe Associated Press
April 24, 2024, 6:14 AM

TOKYO -- Smoke was seen coming from an All Nippon Airways plane as it landed safely at Shin Chitose airport in northern Japan on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

ANA flight 71 from Tokyo's Haneda Airport was carrying about 200 people and no injuries were reported, NHK said.

The smoke, seen coming from the wing area after it landed, subsided when the engines stopped, it said.

The smoke may have resulted from an oil leakage, NHK said. It said an indicator in the cockpit showed a loss of oil pressure in a system that controls the aircraft.

One of the two runways at New Chitose airport was closed after the incident.

ANA officials were not immediately available for comment.

In January, a Japan Airlines flight and a coast guard plane collided and burst into flames at Haneda Airport. All 379 passengers and crew members were evacuated from the JAL plane and survived. The pilot of the coast guard plane was injured and five crew members were killed.

