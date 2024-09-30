Four Tanzanian men, including a soldier and a police officer, have been sentenced to life in prison for gang raping an underage girl in a case that caused national outrage

A soldier and a police officer are among 4 men sentenced to life in prison for gang rape

By The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Four Tanzanian men, including a soldier and a police officer, were sentenced Monday to life in prison for gang raping an underage girl in a case that caused national outrage.

The four were sentenced in magistrate court in the capital, Dodoma. The court also ordered each man to pay 1 million Tanzanian shillings ($366) to the rape victim.

All four had pleaded not guilty to charges of gang rape and sodomy at trial.

The attack took place in August and a video of the violence was widely circulated online prompting police to urge the public to stop sharing it so as not to further victimize the 17-year-old girl.

Dodoma police commander Theopista Mallya was transferred after she linked the rape video to sex work.

The suspects were charged in court on Aug. 19 after calls from women rights groups for justice to be served.

Local media outlets have reported a surge in gender-based violence in the country.