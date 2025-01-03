South Korean fire fighters tackle blaze in commercial building in Seongnam

Hundreds of people were rescued or evacuated after a fire broke out at a large commercial building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday, fire officials said

SEOUL, South Korea -- Hundreds of people were rescued or evacuated after a fire broke out at a large commercial building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday, fire officials said.

More than 260 firefighters and 80 vehicles were deployed to the scene of the blaze, which was extinguished about an hour and a half after it was first reported at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gyeonggi provincial fire department.

The department said emergency workers have so far rescued 240 people, while another 70 managed to exit the eight-story building unaided.

About 28 people sustained light injuries, including smoke inhalation, but there were no reports of serious injuries. The department said emergency workers were still searching the site to ensure no one was trapped inside.

The department said the fire started at a restaurant on the first floor. The cause wasn’t immediately known.