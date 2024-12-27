South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly votes to impeach acting leader

South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country’s acting leader, Han Duck-soo

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly has voted to impeach the country’s acting leader, Han Duck-soo.

The assembly approved the impeachment motion in a 192-0 vote on Friday. Governing party lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Han, the No. 2 official in South Korea, has been the caretaker leader after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the assembly over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier this month.

Han’s impeachment further deepens South Korea’s political crisis and damages its international image.