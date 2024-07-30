Spain's prime minister won't testify in a probe alleging his wife's corruption

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez opted not to testify before a judge at the presidential complex as part of the investigation into corruption allegations against his wife, lawyers who took part in the questioning say

MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday opted not to testify before a judge at the presidential complex as part of the investigation into corruption allegations against his wife, lawyers said.

Sánchez, one of Europe’s longest serving socialist leaders, is not obliged to testify against his wife under Spanish law.

The questioning lasted just minutes as the premier exercised his right not to testify, lawyers from both sides of the case told reporters.

A legal activist group called Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” alleged that Sánchez's wife, Begoña Gómez, used her position to influence business deals. Many of the group's previous cases have been linked to right-wing causes targeting leftist politicians, most of them never succeed.

Judge Carlos Peinado, who refused Sánchez's request to submit a written testimony, was the first to enter La Moncloa, the prime minister's residence in Madrid, and take a statement from a sitting prime minister. A public prosecutor was also present.

Sánchez has constantly said the case was a “smear campaign” aimed at damaging the leftist coalition government led by his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party.

Spain’s Public Prosecutors’ office recommended the probe be thrown out, but a provincial court ruled that the lower-court judge could continue the investigation. Judge Peinado will either throw out the allegations or recommend that the case go to trial.

After the probe was launched, Sánchez stunned the nation by saying in an April open letter published on social media that he would contemplate stepping down for what he said was the “attack without precedent” against his wife. After five days of silence, Sánchez said he had decided to remain in office.

Earlier this year, Spain’s government watchdog on conflicts of interest tossed out a complaint made by the conservative Popular Party against Sánchez alleging that Gómez had influenced her husband in a decision related to an airline.

Gómez, 49, does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile. She studied marketing and has been involved with fundraising projects and non-governmental organizations.