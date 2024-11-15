Your Voice Your Vote 2024

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,169,047
270 to win
Trump
76,109,536
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president wins over a two-thirds majority in parliamentary election

ByThe Associated Press
November 15, 2024, 3:27 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lanka's new Marxist-leaning president wins over a two-thirds majority in parliamentary election.

