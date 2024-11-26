A strong quake hits Japan's Noto region but there's no tsunami danger

A strong earthquake has struck Japan’s north-central region of Noto that’s still recovering from a deadly quake early this year

TOKYO -- A strong earthquake late Tuesday struck Japan's north-central region of Noto that's still recovering from a deadly quake early this year. There was no danger of a tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a magnitude 6.4 quake struck just off the western coast of the Noto Peninsula at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It said there was no tsunami danger. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on Jan. 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

NHK public television said no abnormality was reported Tuesday at a nuclear power plant on the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula. Two idled reactors at the Shika nuclear power plant suffered minor damage, though there was no radiation leak — rekindling concern about nuclear safety and emergency response in the region.