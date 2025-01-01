Taiwan president vows to boost the island's defense budget as China threats rise

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has pledged to strengthen the island’s defenses in the face of escalating Chinese threats

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te pledged to strengthen the island's defenses in the face of escalating Chinese threats, saying in a New Year’s address on Wednesday that Taiwan was a crucial part of the “line of defense of democracy” globally.

China claims Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, is part of its territory and has vowed to annex the island by force if necessary.

“Authoritarian countries such as China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are still collaborating to threaten the international order that is based on rules. This has severely influenced the Indo-Pacific region and the world’s peace and stability,” Lai said in his address.

Beijing has used a variety of tactics in recent years to increase pressure on Taiwan, from sending warships and fighter jets toward the island on a near-daily basis to pressuring Taiwan's diplomatic allies to switch their recognition to China.

In response, Taiwan has been reforming its military and buying weapons from the United States, its biggest unofficial ally.

“Taiwan must be prepared for danger in times of peace. It must keep increasing the national defense budget to strengthen its defense capabilities in order to show the determination to defend the country. Every single person has the duty to protect Taiwan’s democracy and security," Lai said.

Lai also issued a warning about the need to uphold democracy domestically, addressing recent political controversies in Taiwan.

The Kuomingtang-led opposition passed three bills last month after legislators got into a physical tussle over them. The bills are designed to make recall votes for politicians more difficult and change the budget allocation for the central government. Critics said another of the bills would paralyze the Constitutional Court.

Lai's party has said the bills, which still need to be accepted by the executive branch, are a threat to democracy.

“Domestic competition among political parties is a part of democracy. But domestic political disputes must be resolved democratically, within the constitutional system. This is the only way democracy can continue to grow," Lai said.

Wu reported from Bangkok