National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,169,047
270 to win
Trump
76,109,536
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America
Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 10:34 PM
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -- Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America.