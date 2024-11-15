Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 11:48 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,169,047
270 to win
Trump
76,109,536
Expected vote reporting: 98%

Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America

Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 10:34 PM

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -- Tropical Storm Sara has made landfall in northern Honduras, bringing heavy rain to Central America.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events