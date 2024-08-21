The UAE accepts credentials of Taliban ambassador in major diplomatic coup for Afghanistan’s rulers

The United Arab Emirates has accepted the credentials of the Taliban's ambassador to the oil-rich Gulf state

ISLAMABAD -- The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday accepted the credentials of the Taliban’s ambassador to the oil-rich Gulf state, the biggest diplomatic coup for Afghanistan’s rulers since they sent their ambassador to China. It was further proof of the international divide over how to deal with the Taliban, who are not officially recognized as the country's legitimate government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul confirmed the news about Badruddin Haqqani in a post on social media platform X. The ministry did not respond to requests for information about Haqqani, who was previously the Taliban's envoy to the UAE.

Haqqani is not related to the Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who in June met the UAE leader, but he is from his team.

Sirajuddin is the current leader of the powerful Haqqani network and is a specially designated global terrorist. He is wanted by the U.S for his involvement in deadly attacks and is also on several sanctions lists.

Even though the Taliban remain isolated from the West, they have pursued bilateral ties with major regional powers.

Last week, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov arrived in Afghanistan in the highest-level visit by a foreign official since the Taliban returned to power three years ago.

The U.N. says recognition is “nearly impossible” while restrictions on women and girls are in place.