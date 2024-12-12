UK gay veterans win compensation as government calls their treatment a 'moral stain' on nation

British military veterans who were discharged or suffered other forms of discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive up to 70,000 pounds, or $89,300, under a government compensation program announced Thursday

LONDON -- British military veterans who were discharged or suffered other forms of discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive up to 70,000 pounds ($89,300) under a government compensation program announced Thursday.

Prior to 2000, service personnel who were discovered to be lesbian, gay or trans were forced to leave the military under policies that designated them as unfit to serve in the armed forces. Many others were subjected to brutal investigations into allegations about their sexual orientation.

“The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation,’’ Defense Secretary John Healey said in announcing the compensation. “Our government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognize the hurt that too many endured.’’

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year apologized for the past mistreatment of gay service members and accepted the recommendations of an independent review, including the principle of financial compensation. Thursday’s announcement provides 75 million pounds for the compensation effort.

Veterans who were dismissed from the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive 50,000 pounds, with additional payments of up to 20,000 pounds for those who were negatively affected by the ban in other ways.

Advocates for gay veterans said the program didn’t go far enough.

Craig Jones, whose charity Fighting with Pride was among those calling for compensation, said the amounts are too low compared to what service personnel suffered.

“In my years of serving, I watched many of my colleagues marched away by the Special Investigation Branch of the Royal Military Police, and I watched that happen with great sadness,’’ Jones said. “I was lucky not to get caught, but it’s been a privilege and an honor to go back, as we do in the armed forces, and find those who have not fared so well and to support them.’’