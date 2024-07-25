UK police officer suspended after video appears to show a man being kicked in head

A British police officer has been suspended from all duties after a video was posted on social media that appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the floor of a terminal at Manchester Airport

LONDON -- A British police officer was suspended from all duties Thursday after a video was posted on social media that appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the floor of a terminal at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident occurred while police were trying to break up a fight at the airport’s Terminal Two on Wednesday. Three officers were assaulted, with one suffering a broken nose and another requiring hospital treatment, the force said.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The incident comes amid rising distrust of police in Britain following allegations of excessive force used against ethnic minorities and scandals involving two serving police officers who were arrested for rape and murder. An independent investigation commissioned by the government recently found that London’s Metropolitan Police Service was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

The Manchester officer was suspended after crowds gathered outside a police station to protest police violence. Police said the demonstration concluded “without incident.’’

The area’s representative in Parliament, Paul Waugh, said he was due to meet with the family involved on Thursday.

Waugh said the video that allegedly showed police violence was “truly shocking and disturbing.” “Like many who have seen this clip, I am extremely concerned," he said.