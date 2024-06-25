UK's gambling watchdog says 5 more police officers allegedly placed bets on election date

Britain's Metropolitan Police says the country's Gambling Commission has alleged that five more police officers placed bets related to the timing of Britain’s July 4 national election

LONDON -- Britain's gambling watchdog has alleged that five more police officers placed bets related to the timing of the country's July 4 national election, the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday as claims widen that those in power used inside information for their own profit.

The Metropolitan Police said the Gambling Commission passed on information on the five officers' alleged misconduct. The officers, who served in roles including providing protection for royalty, politicians and diplomats, have not been arrested.

An investigating by the gambling watchdog is ongoing, police said.

The development comes after it emerged that several members of the governing Conservative Party and one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's police bodyguards were being investigated for allegedly using inside information to place bets on the date of the election before it was announced.

The bodyguard was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The scandal, coming just days ahead of the national election, has overshadowed the Conservatives' campaign. The party is widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.

On Tuesday, the Conservative Party said it was pulling support for two election candidates, Craig Williams and Laura Saunders, who were under investigation by the Gambling Commission over the alleged betting. But because nominations have closed, both politicians will remain on the ballot paper.

Williams was Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary as well as a member of Parliament running for reelection on July 4. He has acknowledged that he was being investigated for placing a 100-pound ($128) bet on a July election before the date had been announced.

Saunders' husband Tony Lee, the Conservative director of campaigning, has also taken a leave of absence following allegations he was also investigated over alleged betting.

A fourth Conservative, the party's chief data officer Nick Mason, was also reportedly being investigated over the matter.