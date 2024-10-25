US airline temporarily suspends flights to Haiti's capital after UN helicopter hit by gunfire

At least one U.S. airline has temporarily canceled flights to Haiti’s capital after gang members opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter flying near the country’s main airport

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- At least one U.S. airline on Friday temporarily canceled flights to Haiti’s capital after gang members opened fire and hit a U.N. helicopter flying near the country’s main airport.

Spirit Airlines said in a statement to The Associated Press that its daily flight from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince has been suspended through Sunday.

“The safety of our guests and team members is a priority,” the Florida-based airline said, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation.

The announcement comes a day after a U.N. helicopter was hit by gunfire, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Port-au-Prince shortly after it had departed the main airport.

The U.N. Humanitarian Air Service helicopter, which was carrying three crew members and 15 passengers, landed safely, according to the World Food Program.

The shooting comes as gang violence surges across Haiti’s capital and beyond in recent days, raising concerns that a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police is struggling to contain the violence. Thousands of people have been killed or injured this year, and more than 700,000 have been left homeless in recent years as a result of the ongoing gang violence.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done to give hope,” Leslie Voltaire, president of Haiti's transitional presidential council, said at a press conference on Friday. “I am not satisfied. Right now there are no results. We should do more to improve people's lives.”

U.S. and Haitian officials including Voltaire have said the Kenyan mission lacks personnel and funding and have requested that it be replaced by a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

Earlier this year, coordinated gang attacks forced the government to close Haiti’s main international airport for nearly three months.

Associated Press reporter Evens Sanon contributed from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

