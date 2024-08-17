US envoy defends anti-drug cooperation with Mexico amid neighbor's complaint on drug capo surrender

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico is defending cross-border anti-drug cooperation after Mexican prosecutors complained the Americans aren't giving them enough information

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. ambassador to Mexico on Friday defended cross-border anti-drug cooperation, after Mexican prosecutors publicly complained American officials aren't giving them enough information.

Mexico's government was embarrassed by the surrender of two Mexican drug lords who arrived at an airport near El Paso, Texas, in July aboard a mysterious flight. Mexican officials say they weren’t even aware of the operation.

Mexico’s federal Attorney General’s Office took the unusual step Thursday of asking Interpol to obtain information about the flight. Such matters are usually handled directly between the two neighbors.

U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said Friday that cooperation in the fight against drug crime remains good.

Salazar stressed that even U.S. officials were surprised by the arrival in July of the private flight carrying drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman.

Both belong to rival factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel, and authorities say the younger Guzmán apparently dupped Zambada into attending a meeting where he was abducted and flown to the United States.

The younger Guzmán had apparently been in talks with U.S. officials about turning himself in for some time, but hadn’t mentioned he might bring Zambada as well.

Turning to a contentious issue in Mexico, Salazar said he likes one aspect of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposed reforms for the judicial system. Those reforms include having all judges stand for election.

López Obrador has frequently sparred with the judicial branch, and many Mexicans worry such elections could diminish judicial independence.

Salazar did not express any view on that part of the reforms, saying it is up to Mexicans to decide. But did say he liked a proposed change that would limit the length of trials in Mexico, which can sometimes last for decades if suspects file endless appeals.

Salazar cited two extradition cases against leaders of the once-notorious Zetas cartel, noting U.S. extradition requests have not yet been ruled on after almost a decade.

“The first thing is to get time limits for decisions, that seems like a good idea to me,” he said.