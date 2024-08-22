Venezuela’s Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s claims that he won presidential election
CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela’s Supreme Court has backed President Nicolas Maduro’s claims that he won last month’s election and said voting tallies published online showing he lost by a landslide were forged.
The high court is packed with Maduro loyalists and has almost never ruled against the government.
Its ruling Thursday came in response a request by Maduro to review vote totals from the July 28 vote, after the opposition published online voting records from 80% of voting booths showing opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
Gonzalez did not participate in the audit, a fact noted by the justices who accused him of trying to spread panic.