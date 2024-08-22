Venezuela’s Supreme Court certifies Maduro’s claims that he won presidential election

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has backed President Nicolas Maduro’s claims that he won last month’s election and said voting tallies published online showing he lost by a landslide were forged

The high court is packed with Maduro loyalists and has almost never ruled against the government.

Its ruling Thursday came in response a request by Maduro to review vote totals from the July 28 vote, after the opposition published online voting records from 80% of voting booths showing opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won by a more than 2-to-1 margin.

Gonzalez did not participate in the audit, a fact noted by the justices who accused him of trying to spread panic.