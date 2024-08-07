30 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding, Yemen official says

A Yemeni official says that 30 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding in the southern city of Hodeidah following several days of heavy rains

SANAA, Yemen -- Thirty people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding in Yemen's southern city of Hodeidah following several days of heavy rains, the governor said Wednesday.

Hodeidah Gov. Mugammad Qahim told Houthi-controlled Masirah TV that the floods displaced people from 500 houses. Five people also went missing, Qahim said.

Hodeidah, the southwestern city of Taiz and the northwestern city of Hajjah were all hit hard by floods this week amid Yemen’s ongoing seasonal rainfall.

Authorities have not announced a confirmed overall death toll, or given the overall number of people injured or missing.

Yemen's rainy season begins in late March, and rains intensify in July through mid-August.