Ana Navarro of 'The View' shares her 2019 summer reading list

"The View" guest co-host Ana Navarro gives the final chapter of "The Ladies Get Lit" series by sharing her summer reading list.

Anchor Publishing

"Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

"Americanah" tells the story of a young couple in love who leave their military-ruled Nigeria for America.

The young woman, hoping for a better education, experiences racism in American culture, discovering for the first time what it means to be a "black person."

Her boyfriend hoped to join her in America, but is denied a visa after 9/11, so he goes to London as an undocumented immigrant.

Harper Perennial

"To Kill A Mockingbird" by Harper Lee

The Pulitzer Prize winning 1960 classic themes of racial injustice and social inequality that reminds Navarro of what's happening in America right now.

The story is told by 6-year-old Scout, who lives in Alabama with her brother and widowed father, Atticus, a lawyer assigned to defend a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman, which ignites a mob mentality in the town.

During the trial that follows, Scout and her brother learn the destructive power of judging people based solely on the color of their skin -- and how prevalent it is in the world they live in.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.