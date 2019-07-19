Ana Navarro of 'The View' shares her 2019 summer reading list

"The View" guest co-host Ana Navarro gives the final chapter of "The Ladies Get Lit" series by sharing her summer reading list.
"Americanah" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
"Americanah" tells the story of a young couple in love who leave their military-ruled Nigeria for America.
The young woman, hoping for a better education, experiences racism in American culture, discovering for the first time what it means to be a "black person."
Her boyfriend hoped to join her in America, but is denied a visa after 9/11, so he goes to London as an undocumented immigrant.
"To Kill A Mockingbird" by Harper Lee
The Pulitzer Prize winning 1960 classic themes of racial injustice and social inequality that reminds Navarro of what's happening in America right now.
The story is told by 6-year-old Scout, who lives in Alabama with her brother and widowed father, Atticus, a lawyer assigned to defend a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman, which ignites a mob mentality in the town.
During the trial that follows, Scout and her brother learn the destructive power of judging people based solely on the color of their skin -- and how prevalent it is in the world they live in.
